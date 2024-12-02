Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 550.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 70,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $162.87 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

