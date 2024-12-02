D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,026 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 109.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $62,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 74.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,836,000 after acquiring an additional 408,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $175.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

