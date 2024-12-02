9,381 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $58,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $231.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $127.68 and a 52-week high of $237.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.93 and a 200 day moving average of $184.33.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

