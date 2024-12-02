Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 51.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Illumina by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 361.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $144.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.23 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.