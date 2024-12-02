Quantbot Technologies LP Has $936,000 Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,958 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,409 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,495,000 after acquiring an additional 217,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,250,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 195,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MUFG opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

