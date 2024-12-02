SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 932.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,746,000 after buying an additional 53,080 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,657,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,995,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

