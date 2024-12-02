D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Yum China by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

