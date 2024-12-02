Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 15,438 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 57.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $78.31 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

