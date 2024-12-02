Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

