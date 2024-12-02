Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $629.17 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $637.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.28.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,100 shares of company stock valued at $22,309,090. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

