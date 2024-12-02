Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.57 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $347.86 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $354.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,520. This represents a 29.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,971,695. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

