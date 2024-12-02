IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 27.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 252.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC opened at $309.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.72. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $318.99.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $715,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,001.78. The trade was a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,535,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,714.78. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,708 shares of company stock worth $15,810,182. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

