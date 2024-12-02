Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after acquiring an additional 104,359 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,616,000.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

ACHC opened at $40.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

