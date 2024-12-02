Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,525,000 after acquiring an additional 132,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,974,000 after acquiring an additional 149,114 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLI opened at $189.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

