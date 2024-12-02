Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.47 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,643 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after buying an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $175.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.