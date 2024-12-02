Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,354,514.82. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. Kellanova has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $81.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $88,065,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $107,795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $63,585,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

