Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.06 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.