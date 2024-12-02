Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.95 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,901,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

DHI opened at $168.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.