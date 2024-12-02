Bank of Montreal Can Sells 32,124 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BOX were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in BOX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in BOX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in BOX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $444,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998,222.89. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.