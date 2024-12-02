BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 127,518 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,518 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in YETI were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 571.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

YETI stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

