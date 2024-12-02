BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $13.01 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.13 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

