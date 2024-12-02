Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Solventum were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $74,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $71.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Further Reading
