D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $233.23 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.28 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

