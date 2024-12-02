D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG stock opened at $128.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a market cap of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

