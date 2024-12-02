Fmr LLC Acquires 63,048 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $253,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

