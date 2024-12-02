Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $205.27 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.88 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.18.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

