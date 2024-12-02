Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868,675 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.32% of British American Tobacco worth $259,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 197.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 124.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.94 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

