Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Skyworks Solutions worth $265,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 472.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

SWKS stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

