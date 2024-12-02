5,283 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 7.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Medpace by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $340.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.82 and its 200-day moving average is $370.98. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.56.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

