Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.78 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Helen of Troy stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

