Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 11.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.9 %

TNL stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

