Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 278 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $123,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,352.18. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

