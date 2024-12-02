Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

