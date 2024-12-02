Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 153.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

ALLY opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

