The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 243 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TROW stock opened at $123.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $124.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.