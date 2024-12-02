Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,857 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,278,000 after buying an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 116.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 208,546 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1,980.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after buying an additional 137,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $348.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.51. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $255.78 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.