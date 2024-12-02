Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Genpact by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Genpact by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,545.60. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $46.16 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

