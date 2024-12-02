Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,270 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,270 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Uniti Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 653,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 508,699 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 792,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

UNIT opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

