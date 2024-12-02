Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $142.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.