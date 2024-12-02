Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,564 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BBY opened at $90.00 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.27%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

