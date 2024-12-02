Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,377 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $159.33 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

