Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 1,362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,149,000 after purchasing an additional 667,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barclays by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 426,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after buying an additional 2,402,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,315,000 after buying an additional 2,641,608 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

