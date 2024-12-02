DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 245.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $207.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $126.24 and a one year high of $239.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

