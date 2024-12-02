Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,005 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

