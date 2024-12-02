Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 40.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total transaction of $404,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,522,043.42. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSWI opened at $422.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.23 and a 200 day moving average of $324.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.56 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWI. Citigroup raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

