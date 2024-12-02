Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 50,332 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,332 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.21 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $235.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,479 shares of company stock valued at $19,490,991. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

