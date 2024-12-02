Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMG opened at $61.52 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

