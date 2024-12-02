Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $967,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.30.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

