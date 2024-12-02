Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,422,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 27,075.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 74,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 865,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,967,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $375.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $224.61 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.