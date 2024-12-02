Bridgewater Associates LP Has $836,000 Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,886 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 73,312 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after buying an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after buying an additional 1,585,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 351,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 172,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.2 %

OPCH stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

